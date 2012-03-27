Earn Your Media: The Mission Behind Method’s Madness

Few of the opportunities today present as many advantages to the next generation of entrepreneurs as the big shift from paid to earned media.

To clarify, paid media is any form of marketing that requires you to pay a fee for the privilege of interrupting a predictable number of consumers. That includes the commercial that you fast-forwarded through while enjoying a Storage Wars marathon and the print ad in US Weekly right next to “Stars, they’re just like us!” In contrast, earned media is any media your brand receives for free, like press coverage, social media hits, blog posts, or YouTube videos. In each case, the media is earned by creating something that people actually want to participate in or share.

Previous media shifts–newspaper to radio, radio to television–were simply transitions from one form of paid interruption to another. Even when the medium changed, the biggest advertisers still held onto the advantage. But emerging social and earned media distinctly favors young, fast-moving businesses over their older, slower rivals. Ten years ago, when Method was just getting started, blogging was only beginning to gain traction and Twitter and Facebook didn’t exist. Today, new tools offer challenger brands better ways to market on a budget, find their place in a crowded industry, and earn more meaningful media coverage and word of mouth–all for free. So why are companies still pumping $300 billion a year into paid media, while consumers are doing everything in their power to ignore, erase, filter, or block them out?

The reality is that most companies continue to buy traditional advertising for the same reasons nearly all of us continue to use fossil fuels: Making such a profound shift in our way of life is incredibly difficult. System-wide change is expensive, disruptive, and time-consuming. And leveraging all the new tools at our disposal isn’t easy.

It’s an awkward time in history to be a marketer. While the old media tools are quickly becoming less efficient, they still often represent the best way to reach a mass audience with a high level of predictability. Even though we’re dedicated to the emerging powers of earned media, Method spent a record number on advertising last year to boost our awareness. We’re stuck between two media worlds, so the only way to navigate the transition is make sure that any form of paid media works hard to create an earned media halo.

Most companies (including Method) frequently leverage social media through a series of one-offs. It’s a flawed approach because it leads to a cycle of shouting and then going dark. This tends to be a hangover from traditional media where routinely “going dark” is the norm. But these stand-alone monologues don’t translate well to a social media landscape that thrives on dialogue and engagement. This year, we ripped off the band-aid and ended our investment in traditional advertising to focus on social and digital. Our goal with our 2012 Clean Happy brand campaign is to bring continuity and scale to social media.