You Don’t Agree With Me? Good!

A recent situation at work reminded us of the challenges leaders face when they bring people together with different perspectives and temperaments. In our case, two employees, both incredibly creative, were having a difficult time working with each other. The root cause of the conflict was a fundamental difference in the way they saw and interacted with the world. Development experts refer to this as a person’s temperament.

Vive la differénce

Temperament theory goes way back–all the way to Hippocrates. In today’s work environment, the two best known temperament models are the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and the Keirsey Temperament Sorter. We like the model as explained in What Makes You Tick & What Ticks You Off by Jim Harden and Brad Dude. Harden and Dude use the four elements of Water, Air, Fire, and Earth to depict the four temperaments that have been identified to describe the differences in people.

People with a predominant Fire temperament are into passion, performance, freedom from hindrance, and making a splash.

People with a predominant Earth temperament are into duty, responsibility, stability, and social identity.

People with a predominant Water temperament are into people, empathetic relationships, causes, and promoting the greater good.

People with a predominant Air temperament are into logic, rational thinking, knowledge, and whatever work they hold sacred.

While people have characteristics of all four temperaments in their personalities, everyone has a bigger part of themselves in one of four temperaments. In our case, one of our two employees was a Fire temperament and one was an Earth temperament. Although they produced great work, there was a constant rub created by fundamental differences in the way they saw the world and in what they valued.

It’s exactly this type of ongoing conflict that causes people and organizations to tend to favor, partner with, and seek out others who are a similar temperament to themselves. Everyone enjoys working with others who see the world the same way that they do. But there is a long-lasting cost associated with this approach that catches even seasoned professionals off guard.

Yes, things feel smoother–and easier–and people get along better when they’re like-minded. But in the long-term you risk becoming one-sided, typecast, and susceptible to blind spots. All of these qualities negatively impact you and your organization’s potential, creativity, and ability to innovate.