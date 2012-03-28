What Is Generation Flux?: Kate Brodock Of Girls In Tech

“When I first came across the idea of Generation Flux , I immediately said ‘Finally, there’s a name for people like me!,'” says Kate Brodock, CMO of Girls in Tech and Executive Director of Digital and Social Media for Syracuse University . “I could feel better about the craziness of my resume , knowing there were others who might also get the blank stare and ‘huh?’ when people looked at it. Luckily, I’ve only had to hand it out a small handful of times in my life.”

Brodock is one of the business pioneers of Generation Flux who will be participating in Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored event on Wednesday, April 18 in New York. The goal of the event is to provide meaningful business insights, to help you understand what’s coming next, and connect you with innovative business leaders such as Brodock.

“After taking a deeper look at this idea of chaotic progress–or, as Fast Company describes, a mindset that embraces instability, that tolerates and even enjoys recalibrating careers, business models, and assumptions–I related to the idea more and more,” says Brodock.

“Being a Generation Fluxer isn’t about doing a lot, or hopping around between jobs. There’s an aggressiveness and progressiveness to this mentality that is makes us unwilling to accept status quo, and a (sometimes overwhelming) realization that there’s always a better way, there’s always something that can be improved, and, at least for me, there’s always an opportunity to make the world a better place. Without having pinpointed or defined this philosophy, these characteristics have always driven me, sometimes successfully, sometimes not, but they’re always there,” says Brodock.

“Regardless of success, I raise a glass to my fellow Gen Flux-ers and hope they never sit on their laurels until they’re good and ready to do so.”

(Follow Brodock on Twitter.)

