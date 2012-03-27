The Xfund, Harvard, And The Student-Entrepreneur

After Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard, they both went on to launch companies that employed thousands of people, created billions of dollars of economic value, and generated whole technological ecosystems around them. It’s that dropout part that has kept a lot of people from thinking of Harvard in the same way they think of Silicon Valley–as the center of technological innovation and venture capital.

But perceptions may be changing. (Even famously pro-dropout Peter Thiel has gone back to school.) There’s a growing respect for what young entrepreneurs can create very early in their lives and a renewed thinking about how to give them the resources needed to stay in school, help them build their businesses, and retain the connection to them once they’ve graduated.

Take the Experiment Fund (also known as the Xfund), a seed venture fund launched by 28-year-old Hugo Van Vuuren (who just completed graduate work at Harvard), with the backing of one of the world’s top venture funds, NEA. Two NEA partners, Patrick Chung and Harry Weller, are cofounders of the Xfund. Both Chung and Weller have personal connections to Harvard–Chung holds a JD/MBA from Harvard Law and was an editor of the Harvard Law Review, as well as getting his undergraduate degree from Harvard; Weller holds a Harvard MBA.

As a senior at Harvard, Van Vuuren raised money for an online photo editor startup and in that capacity participated in Y Combinator. More recently, during graduate studies at Harvard, Van Vuuren worked on several products and startup projects with his professor David Edwards, who is now an advisor to the Xfund. Seeing the potential for both the venture community and the growing ecosystem of startups at Harvard to come together, the idea for the Xfund was hatched. “We’re positioning ourselves between great research universities like Harvard and storied venture funds like NEA,” Van Vuuren says. “These are two communities that should talk more … right now they don’t.”

The Experiment Fund launched in January and is designed to make seed stage investments in potentially transformational companies started by students at Harvard and other colleges. “Whether through the scientific method, artistic discovery, or lean optimization, we help tomorrow’s technology leaders build and realize their visions today,” the Xfund’s team declared in announcing itself. The Xfund is focused on companies with big ideas. Van Vuuren adds, “Harvard, like many schools, has people who want to change the world, but recently, I think more people are realizing that starting a company can be a real vehicle for change.” Although a lofty and seemingly ambitious mission, that very mission embodies the thinking of many college startup founders.

While many campuses have venture funds directly associated with the university, the Xfund is among the first independent, professional funds to be headquartered on a university campus. The initiative also gives NEA exposure to great startup ideas and entrepreneurs coming out of Harvard, MIT, and other schools in the area, and all over the country. “The design of the fund is to improve the local innovation ecosystem. To become a top innovation hub, you need to have a robust venture component,” Van Vuuren says. “That’s where we come in as trusted community members who can help the Harvard community take their technologies to the next level and impact the world.”