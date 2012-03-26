What To Read On Your New iPad: Fast Company’s Retina-Optimized Mark Zuckerberg Cover Story!

The April 2012 issue of Fast Company is now available on the iTunes Store, and it’s optimized for reading on the new iPad.
The image below shows how much sharper the type looks when viewed on the new iPad with the Retina display. The images are in high definition, too, rasterized at four times the resolution of the version available for earlier iPads.
Fast Company is also among the first apps to use a new “Favorites” feature that lets you bookmark any article for later reading. Simply tap the star icon in the upper right corner of the navigation bar. Once you’ve highlighted a favorite article, it’s saved in a tray along with all of your favorites spanning any issue of the magazine. You’ll need to download the latest version of the app (Version 1.1) to use this feature.
Downloading the app is free. Once you’ve got the library app, single issues of the iPad edition can be purchased for $4.99, and a one-year subscription is $12.99. If you are already a subscriber to the print edition, download the free app and sign in using your account information to gain access to the digital version.
Start by downloading the app on the iTunes Store.
Looking to read Fast Company on another device?
The Kindle Edition of Fast Company is available in the Kindle Store.
The NOOK Magazine edition of Fast Company is available in the NOOK Store.
You can also read Fast Company via
And we’ve created a customized browsing experience for Flipboard readers.
Is there another platform you’d like to read Fast Company on? Let us know in the comments below.