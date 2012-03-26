The Tweet That Ruined A Former Apple Designer’s Weekend [Updated, With Response]

Apple-rot is setting in in the post-Steve era. That’s the takeaway from some recent attention-grabbing headlines.

Apple’s cheeky little TV set-top-box got an update recently, both to hardware and its software–which switched from a simple, attractive linear UI to a more grid-like setup. No news there, you may think. Oh, but how wrong you would be!

See, late Friday ex-Apple designer Michael Margolis tweeted “Fun fact–those new designs were tossed out 5 years ago because SJ didn’t like them. Now there is nobody to say “no” to bad design.” In a brief discussion, he went on to say he also didn’t like the “top-bar-navigation on the app store UI” and noted that the new Apple TV UI “makes me cry.” His word carries weight because he was formerly an Apple engineer responsible for implementing “much of the Apple TV 2.0 UI.”

Cue an enormous fuss about how Apple’s going to lose its way now Steve isn’t there to exert his famous iron-hard will onto almost every design and engineering decision–right down to the color of icons. Apple is, if you believe the hype, about to lose its hard-won grip and slip into doom and chaos.

Well, okay, perhaps it won’t be that bad. But an accusation that Apple will lose its way, even if only slightly, indicates that perhaps further down the road it’ll end up making some very poor decisions on direction and end up being lost. And that, dear investor, is likely to make certain classes of shareholder a bit nervous.

Thank goodness, then, that Margolis chose to react to the story and add in that most crucial element of any conversation: Context. In a comment on The Next Web’s article he added that the Apple TV wasn’t designed by Apple design guru Jony Ive, instead coming from one “very talented” designer on the consumer apps team, and that most of the UI actually “remains unchanged since Apple TV ‘take 2.'” Furthermore, “that’s a testament to how good it was. Great design is timeless,” and the redesign actually shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone because of Apple’s overt push to marry the look and feel of their products. The new UI is thus just more iOS-esque, and while Jobs didn’t like the original grid-like array “this was before the iPhone was popular and before the iPad even existed” to champion the iOS grid pattern.