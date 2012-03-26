Twitter Rolling Out Self-Serve Ads, Angry Birds Space Sees 10 Million Downloads, Square Spruces Up Card Case

Twitter Rolling Out Self-Serve Ads. Twitter’s self-serve product, which started last month, is now rolling out to a larger group of small businesses. The service allows small and medium-sized businesses to purchase Promoted Tweets and Promoted Trends, which had previously only been available to premium advertisers. Twitter says it will “steadily increase” the number of advertisers allowed access to the product “in the coming weeks.” –EBB

advertisement

advertisement

— Updated 12:25 a.m. EST Angry Birds Space Sees 10 Million Downloads. Rovio’s newest release, Angry Birds Space, has shot to 10 million downloads in the first three days since its launch. Rovio announced the new version of the game in a deliciously geeky video featuring a real astronaut on the ISS, with physics lesson built in. —NS –Updated 10:20 a.m. EST Square’s “Card Case” Is Now “Pay With Square.” Square has finally launched an Android app and updated the electronic credit card application on its app-based payment system. The new look includes a new interface, a geo-location service to list stores that accept Square’s payment system, and a feature to add local haunts to a “Favorites” list. Square’s overhaul comes just over a week after PayPal launched their “PayPal Here” collection of software and hardware that’ll accept and collect payments over the web, via your phone and credit card. —NS –Updated 7:55 a.m. EST

advertisement