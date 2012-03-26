Three Ring Upgrades Students’ Work From Refrigerator Door To Digital Portfolio

Occasionally, I will publish interviews of edtech startups

that present at the NYC

EdTech Entrepreneurs Meetup, a startup series that blends educator insights

with entrepreneur business presentations. These interviews focus on the

philosophy behind the creations, and the reasons for developing them, rather

than the straight-up business model. This series is a way to highlight the good

of edtech startups, in line with the culture of education.

This interview is with Michael

Lindsay, CEO and founder of teaching tool Three Ring. Three Ring, which runs on

smartphones, laptops, and desktop interfaces, is billed as a tool that easily

allows teachers to digitize the work being done by their students.

In a demonstration during the EdTech Entrepreneurs Meetup,

the tool really looked impressive. Audrey

Watters has this succinct review of how it works. Check it out to get a

full review of how the tool is meant to perform in classrooms.

Here are Michael’s thoughts on the big picture and how the

product fits into the market, and why.

DOUGLAS CRETS: Where does your product remove friction from a teacher’s tasks?

MICHAEL LINDSAY: Three Ring makes it incredibly easy for teachers to digitize student work. Now, anyone can seamlessly create portfolios for their students, which makes conferences, planning, assessment, and instruction all more effective.