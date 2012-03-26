Are Boys Prettier Than Flowers? And Other Questions Answered By DramaFever, A Hulu For Asian TV

Seung Bak is cofounder of DramaFever, a streaming service for Asian prime-time television, subtitled for the American and Canadian markets. The site recently closed a multi-million-dollar funding round, gaining backing from YouTube cofounder Steve Chen, among others. Fast Company caught up with Bak to talk about boys, flowers, telenovelas, and the future of TV.

What is DramaFever and how do you know if you’ve caught it?

What we’re building is a global online video platform for the best international TV shows and film. When you grow up overseas, or live outside the U.S., you develop an omnivorous appetite for entertainment. I grew up in Korea, watching Korean shows but also anime and dramas from Japan, action movies from Hong Kong, and stuff from China. Korean dramas are very popular throughout Asia, but we started noticing that even outside of Asia, many people in Europe and the Middle East–people in random countries–were creating subtitles and making a rudimentary video experience so people could enjoy these shows. It became clear to us that good content travels and crosses borders. We thought, “This is interesting–how awesome would it be if we could put together a clean, professional, highly curated experience?” It took us eight months to get our first license–we were just two guys with a PowerPoint calling up big media companies.

What were those early pitch meetings like?

My partner, who oversees licensing, was relentless. We’d just show up at media companies, because they wouldn’t answer our phone calls. “Who are you guys, and why are you here?” Other times, when we traveled through Asia, a lot of these folks don’t even speak English. We’d expect to walk into a nice office building, but instead we’d be in somebody’s apartment, with a guy in front of you, chain-smoking. It was fun, in retrospect, but very difficult. Finally someone gave us a shot, and we launched a rudimentary site in August of 2009.

How did the site fare at launch?