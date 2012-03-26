Stay-Sane Tips For The Traveling Business Mom

Within two months of having my son, I was up in the air again, to steal a term from the 2009 George Clooney flick. As a professional speaker, you really don’t get a lot of say in when you work, you just work when there’s work.

On this particular trip I was doing a keynote speech in Houston. After a sleepless night on the road and a busy morning on stage, I boarded the plane for my return trip home. While this might seem like the obvious point in my article when I talk about how much I missed my son, the reasons for the separation anxiety were 99 percent physical.

My girlfriends failed to warn me about the pain that nursing moms endure when they cannot, well, nurse. Twenty-four hours on the road and a three-hour flight didn’t help my swollen situation. As a frequent flier, I was lucky enough to upgrade to business class, so without going into too much detail, those hot towels they hand out before your meal came in handy to relieve some of the, umm, pressure I was feeling. Within the first hour of the flight, I knew that I had no choice but to duck into the tiny lav to pump, and pump some more.

While I was worried that the noisy electric pump might arouse suspicions 30,000 feet in the air, I had no choice. As the only woman at the “front of the plane,” I was trying desperately to keep my composure, maintaining the mantra that there’s no crying in business class.

This was a defining moment, the time I became aware that moms who travel for business have different challenges than their male counterparts.

I can’t accurately comment on which gender has it worse, but my personal experience has taught me that women definitely don’t have it easy. Aside from the general guilt (aka the women’s disease), there are the physical implications if you’re a new mother. Fortunately, after three years of motherhood and hundreds of speaking trips, I am confident that these three “be prepared” tips can help other mommy road warriors like myself.