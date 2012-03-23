6 Ultra HD Videos Test Your New iPad’s Retina Display

If you brought your iPad 3 home raring to exploit the potential of its fantastic Retina display, you might find yourself without many options. Sure, there are a host of apps that take advantage of the display that Apple claims exceeds the perceptive capacity of the human retina–and naturally the OS itself displays at the full 300 ppi–but these options are hardly flashy. The real magic is ultra-HD video, the likes of which makes that Solaris on Blu-ray on your flat screen look like Dukes of Hazzard reruns on a Zenith Space Command.

Unfortunately, few devices are built to capture images at a resolution better than HD, or 1080p–display tech has outpaced digital imaging tech. So until consumer video cameras catch up with Retina, take a breath and enjoy this lag before the masses repopulate YouTube with cat videos so crisp the whiskers look tangible.

The first place to look for extreme-high definition video is, of course, NASA. Few organizations have the government money and brainpower necessary to construct prototype cameras of unparalleled resolution with, as of yet, totally untapped commercial potential. How better to roast your eyes out than by watching the Solar Dynamics Observatory’s 2048p videos of the Sun on a viewing device that some say will burn a hole right through your khakis?