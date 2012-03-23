Email Is Crushing Us, Can Activity Streams Free Us?

If you’re struggling to keep your email box from overflowing, you are not alone–this morning, my inbox summary told me I had 616 new messages awaiting my attention. Now, that’s a daunting way to start the day.

Email overload is a well–documented phenomenon that has been linked to reduced productivity, inability to focus on important tasks, and even physical and emotional stress. So it is no wonder that alternative forms of communication are being actively pursued to reduce overload, both at home and at the office. One method that is gaining popularity is the activity stream.

Activity streams provide

a way to syndicate updates about a user or a group of users within a social

network site or across a group of sites. Twitter is the most popular consumer

activity stream, although LinkedIn and Facebook have introduced streams as

well. In an activity stream, users subscribe to posts from other participants,

who broadcast or selectively publish messages called news items. News

items are generally text, but they can also include documents, pictures, audio,

or video.

The advantages of an

activity stream over email are several-fold. A producer of information can

simply broadcast information to the world without having to connect to every recipient. In the consumer world, this arrangement makes

it easy for Ashton Kutcher to update his nearly 10 million Twitter followers, without

having to create a personal connection with each one. In an organizational

setting, this type of relationship is particularly well-suited to team

operations. For example, when a new

employees joins a project team, they can instantly get access to past and

current updates simply by subscribing to the project activity stream. Conversely,

it is easy for this team member to reach out to colleagues with new ideas, status

updates, or questions, without creating an email storm.

Furthermore, activity

streams can potentially reduce email overload by eliminating the dreaded infinite

email thread. You know, the kind made possible by the malevolent “Reply All”

button. The thread that starts innocuously

enough with a question for team members; something like “Who is handling the

Acme account?” This is instantly followed by 15 responses like “No idea,” “I

thought you were,” and “Who is Acme?” which is followed by another round and another,

ad infinitum. Just three rounds of this

blather creates 45 junk email messages in every members’ inbox, which translates

to 225 total email messages. When multiplied across an entire organization, it

is easy to see how this gets out of control very quickly.