StumbleUpon Wants To Buy You Dinner

Throwing a dinner party? Get in touch with StumbleUpon first–they might just bankroll it for you.



StumbleUpon, one of the earliest content discovery engines on the web, has announced a promotion to pay for selected users’ dinner parties, as long as the recipes were found using their site (StumbleUpon says they can verify this, so no cheating). The idea is to show that StumbleUpon can be used for more than just fun or inspiration; it can also be a source of practical knowledge, albeit one still driven by serendipity.

“We wanted to show how people can use StumbleUpon in more interesting ways than maybe one would think,” said Currin Berdine, StumbleUpon’s head of Community Management and User Support. “A lot of people come to StumbleUpon to look at really amazing photographs or to watch really hilarious videos. But we wanted to keep this a little bit more for real-world activities. And everybody has to eat, so we figured we’d bring people together around the dinner table.”

In a blog post, Berdine describes her own “StumbleUpon Dinner Party” and shows fellow Stumblers how to plan one themselves. To locate recipes, users are invited to type in a desired ingredient or dish into the site’s “Explore” field to find targeted results. That way, they won’t have to sit through pages of sleepy animals and custom heavy metal fonts just to learn how to make stuffed mushrooms.

Berdine’s team is still gauging interest for the promotion, so there’s no due date or cutoff for submissions yet. If you want to increase your chances of winning, Berdine suggests picking a theme and getting creative.

“We want to see a level of enthusiasm for getting together with your friends, and for using StumbleUpon in a creative way.”