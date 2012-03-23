5 Things I Learned About Entrepreneurship From Y Combinator’s Paul Graham

advertisement

Paul Graham (PG) is one of the

most prominent figures in Silicon Valley’s entrepreneurial community, and his

reputation is well-deserved. He’s an honest leader, a talented computer

scientist, and has an uncanny passion for entrepreneurship. Most importantly,

he’s an entrepreneur himself. The first time I met PG was in the summer of 2010, when my

cofounder and I were selected to participate in Y Combinator (YC), the startup

accelerator program PG founded that helped to create many successful

companies, including Reddit (acquired by Conde Nast), Heroku (acquired by

Salesforce), OMGPOP (acquired by Zynga). He’s known to be

extremely particular about teams over ideas and, despite what you might think,

is often pushing teams to radically change their ideas. In fact, we did

exactly that almost immediately after starting YC. Since then, I’ve been asked

many times what kind of insights I gleaned from Paul Graham about how to

successfully build a company, so I want to share the 5 most important insights

below: 1. Genius is not enough. There is no question that PG is highly intelligent. He holds

a PhD from Harvard, still regularly writes his own code, works on the most

challenging startup problems on a daily basis, and still finds the time to

engage his popular Hacker News website. But he will also constantly remind you

that good engineering and sharp problem-solving skills are not enough. He’s

openly discussed that his original thinking used to be IQ above all else when

selecting YC teams. But when it comes to building a company from scratch, you

need tenacity, allies, and the ability to adapt plus IQ. Why? Because every

entrepreneur, no matter how brilliant, will face moments of discouragement,

frustration, and even despair. It’s the guaranteed outcome of going off to do

something others found too difficult. In our case, we went from nothing to a

working product and back to nothing in less than a month during our time at Y

Combinator. Our original concept didn’t solve a real problem, so we were forced

to abandon it and start again. While we frantically scrapped one idea after

another, PG calmly supported us and brainstormed a variety of ideas with us. He

wasn’t ever discouraged, and he had a seemingly unlimited supply of practical ideas that

could use a bit of technology. The nature of taking on the difficult challenge of starting

a company is that sometimes your best-laid plans will be crushed. In fact, you

should expect them to be crushed. That new feature you were about to unveil

will have fatal flaws, or the business partnership you worked three months to

develop will likely unravel. These kinds of things are constantly happening.

Actually, if they stop happening, you’re probably done for. It’s how you

respond that will ultimately define you as an entrepreneur. And that’s where

your allies and your determination come in. The lows are too low to do it

alone, and the dependency on others requires that you persist when the inertia

of the outside world works against you (which is most of the time). That’s why

PG is quick to remind even the most IQ-heavy teams that genius is not enough to

succeed. You have to will things into existence through persistence and

hard work. Even with a brilliant mind like PG’s, there are no shortcuts to the

hard work required to get to there. He’s even created the “startup

curve process” [pictured, right] to visually represent these ups and downs.

2. Solve real problems. From afar you may think someone

with PG’s background is always seeking out complex problems and only interested

in complex solutions. In fact, the exact opposite is the case. PG is

consistently telling startup teams to get out into the world and solve common

problems. It’s too easy to get caught up solving an obscure technical problem, especially when you’re a nascent technology startup. On the other hand, if you

stay focused on an idea that creates real value, not just something “cool,” then you’re on the right track. When my cofounder

and I started with Y Combinator, our initial idea was to use technology to solve a

problem, but halfway through, despite countless late nights we were feeling

like the idea was not gaining the traction we were looking for, and after

spending some time with similar companies and products, the future didn’t look

too promising, either. That’s when we sat down with PG to brainstorm new problem

spaces that were addressing real pain points for people. His encouragement led

to us to ReadyForZero and helping people get out of debt. 3. If you stop moving, you’re

dead. Certain sharks, like the Great

White, need the pressure of ocean water against their gills in order to obtain

oxygen. So for them, to stop moving forward is literally to die. PG believes

the same is true for startups. Inertia is your worst enemy. Momentum is your

best friend. Stop thinking about possible solutions and start building them.

Keep doing it over and over again until things start sticking. When we were in

the midst of Y Combinator, we made an extra effort to meet up with PG as often

as possible and, more often than not, he would ask us to show him progress

since the last time we talked. He could be critical at times, but it was this

kind of tough love that kept us moving. He always pushed us to seek out

momentum (in all its forms–product, marketing, press, hiring, etc.). If you

stop, even for a moment, you could be losing out on an opportunity to

accomplish something that is key to building out the company. Startups by

nature have limited resources; when you account for this, you start making

serious progress.

4. Use money as a tool. One of the most common causes of

death for a startup is running out of money. In order to avoid this fate, PG

advises to raise just enough to get to your next milestone and think of money

as a tool, not a means to an end. And keep in mind that it is most effective when

directed toward long-term investments and/or as a catalyst toward exponential

growth. For example, when you’re in the early phases of a startup, you don’t

want to make major advertising buys, because that would drain your resources

quickly with little noticeable impact to the growth of your company (unless

you’ve proven out the concept already). Instead, invest strategically to build

the necessary momentum that will carry you to your next major milestone. Never

think of investment capital as an end in itself, it’s simply a tool to carry

you and your company forward. Hire bright individuals who can help you refine

and improve your product so that it doesn’t need a big marketing budget to

succeed. By having a healthy relationship with your money (and realistic

expectations), you can get much further, faster. Use money wisely to build

small wins quickly; this often leads to bigger wins down the road. 5. Recognize gaps and build a

team that can divide and conquer. PG taught us: When you start

hiring, don’t let titles get in the way of the work that needs to get done. As

much as possible, you want to construct a team with complementary talents and

personalities. You don’t want to waste time with pointless power struggles, so

for each task you must allocate responsibility to the person on your team who

is best equipped to do it, and then offer support and guidance as needed. As an

example, PG was very strict that one person speak during demo day presentation.

No exceptions: Decide who it is, and move on. It sounds simple, but oftentimes

the same characteristics that drive people to become entrepreneurs are the ones

that lead them into petty power struggles that impede progress. To make sure

you don’t fall into that trap, do your due diligence when hiring your team and

then trust them to get the work done. You can’t do it alone, and there is too

much work to be done to get caught up in power struggles.

Our experience doing Y Combinator was a memorable one and

helped to propel our nascent ideas for ReadyForZero into a real product that

has now blossomed into a successful company that is helping people get out of debt. It’s in large part due to the early

guidance of Paul Graham. He is one of those extraordinary leaders who trusts

his instincts, makes data-driven decisions quickly, and can easily persuade

people to believe in the impossible. And that’s what entrepreneurship is all

about. –Author Rod Ebrahimi is the CEO and cofounder of ReadyForZero, an online software program that helps people manage and reduce debt. Rod started his first technology company while still in high school at age 17 before moving to Silicon Valley. He holds a B.S., with department honors, in cognitive science with a specialization in human-computer interaction and has completed coursework at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. [Image: Flickr users Larry W. Lo, and Niall Kennedy]