Cyber Cops Stop Mohammed Merah, Scour Web For Missing Murder Videos

Mohammed Merah, the 24-year-old Frenchman responsible for an Al Qaeda-inspired shooting spree that left seven dead, was killed by police after a day-long siege this morning. Before authorities tracked him down, Merah carried out multiple attacks on a French Jewish school and three paratroopers of North African and Caribbean origin. Modern times being what they are, Merah was primarily caught by cyberdetectives who tracked his online activities.

During the siege, Merah reportedly proclaimed allegiance to Al Qaeda.

Merah was caught because he used his family computer to arrange the first paratrooper’s death. The terrorist pretended he wanted to buy the soldier’s motorcycle; when the soldier met him, he was shot to death (shades of American Craigslist robberies!). The victim, paratrooper Imad Ibn Ziaten, was trying to sell a Suzuki Bandit. In the advert, Ziaten noted that he was a soldier and provided his first name–which identified him as a Frenchman of Arabic or Muslim heritage. Ziaten made plans to meet with Merah on a Sunday afternoon; upon meeting, he was shot in the head at close range–a M.O. that repeated itself in all the killings that followed. Media sources including CNN, France 24, and Le Monde variously report that the computer belonged to either his mother or brother.

Merah was caught because he used his family computer to arrange the first paratrooper’s death.

According to Le Monde‘s Yves Bordenave, French cyber police found that 580 users viewed the original motorcycle advertisement. The police obtained IP addresses for these users and attempted to geolocate them, focusing on unspecified districts in the city. Users on the smaller, geotargeted list then became the focus of investigation. Merah became the primary suspect after they viewed emails between him and Ibn Ziaten.