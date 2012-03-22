Deconfusinator: New iPad’s Hot Mess

Consumer Reports says it has a problem with the new iPad: It gets hot. The Internet is awash with the news, with discussions and even infrared scans of the toasty device in action. There are jokes, disparaging anit-Apple statements, and even suggestions Apple’s messed up the design of the iPad. But here’s why we might soon look back on this yammering and laugh. Toastier devices are likely just part of the future of mobile computing.

Heat

“The new iPad can run significantly hotter than the iPad 2 when running an action game,” Consumer Reports notes. Using a thermal imaging camera, the testers found it could reach as high as 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.7 Celsius) when running Infinity Blade II. The investigation followed “numerous compaints now cropping up about how hot the new iPad can get while doing processor intensive tasks such as gaming or downloads.” The test was run with the device propped on a smart cover, and the game running continuously for 45 minutes. The team also noted that when the game was running, with the charger plugged in, the iPad’s battery continued to drain.

Then near the end, the report states: “When it was at its hottest, it felt very warm but not especially uncomfortable if held for a brief period,” and, “It charged normally, however, when we weren’t running a game.” These lines have opened up Consumer Reports to some heat of its own from those accusing it of making much ado about nothing and burying the real story beneath sensational headlines. The publication has now added a new FAQ titled, “iPad Heat: How Hot Is Too Hot.” In this post Consumer Reports notes the heat isn’t a safety concern, and that they’ve previously measured laptops heating over 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.9 Celsius) and concluded that this could damage skin in prolonged exposures.

Even after a long time running a very graphically intensive game the iPad didn’t heat even to uncomfortable levels at its hottest point. The rest of the iPad’s back also didn’t get as hot as this part. You’re also unlikely to perform this kind of action often on the iPad, right now at least–continuous gaming with a very high-complexity app just isn’t a typical iPad use. The iPad is also held in your hands in many use cases, including many games which utilize motion sensing. You may think this means you’re exposing your hands to the potential hotspots–but it also means that, unlike a large flat laptop sitting on your thighs or on a desk, there’s much more air passing over it to dissipate any heat.

It’s possible that the device could get hotter still if it’s pushed hard on a hot day. On the other hand, Apple has built a thermal shutdown system into its iDevices, to protect both the device and its user if things get too hot–if you leave your iPhone on a hot car dashboard on a sunny day you may have encountered it.