Here Are Your 2012 YouTube Space Lab Contest Winners

Six teens between the ages of 14 and 18 from the U.S., Spain, Egypt, India, and New Zealand were just rewarded for their stellar science projects with a Zero-G flight above Washington, D.C., courtesy of Space Adventures.

They’re the regional winners of the YouTube Space Lab contest, a global science fair and contest put together and sponsored by NASA, YouTube, Lenovo, Space Adventures, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the European Space Agency.

Come September, two finalists from this group will have their school science projects flown up to the International Space Station and exhibited on live stream by astronaut Suni Williams.

Those two finalists (well, three really) are Amr Mohamed from Egypt, and the duo Dorothy Chen and Sara Ma from the U.S.

Chen and Ma (both 16) want to watch if weightlessness makes bacteria grow and feed differently. They hope to see if the space bugs can help treat diseases on earth. Mohamed, who is 18, wants to see how the jumping zebra spider, who bounds onto its prey, misses a step when gravity is gone.

Their fellow finalists had an impressive range of space-bound ideas: