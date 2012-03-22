Pinterest Hires Ex-Facebook Money Man, Wimdu Expects $132 Million In Revenue This Year, Hacks On The Rise, Says Verizon Report

Facebook Takes Photos Hi-Res. Facebook’s adjusting the way it deals with your uploaded photos, now enabling them to be viewed in the highest resolution possible in the viewer, and also in full-screen if that’s how you like it. It’s a tiny tweak, but it hints that Facebook is still paying attention to details, and is very much in the battle for your social photo-sharing needs–like Instagram and Hipstamatic are. –KE
–Updated 12:50 p.m. EST
Pinterest Hires Ex-Facebook Money Man. Pinterest will likely be quickly finding a way to turn their popular pinboards into cash. They’ve hired ex-Facebooker Tim Kendall, key architect of the social network’s money-making model, Fortune has learned. —NS
–Updated 11:00 a.m. EST
Room Renter Wimdu Is A Year Older. European Airbnb competitor Wimdu is sharing its year-old results today. 365 days since its launch, the company has 50,000 properties listed in 100 countries and makes €5 million a month (about $6.5 million), four times up from three months ago. Wimdu expects to earn €100 million (about $132 million) in revenue this year. —NS
–Updated 8:15 a.m. EST
Hacks On The Rise, Says Verizon Report. 55 percent of data stolen in 2011 was pilfered away by hackers, Verizon’s annual report on data breaches has revealed. Unlike previous years, hackers, not cyber criminals on the hunt for extra cash, were the primary players in web attacks. In its largest ever haul, the report documented 855 data breaches and 174 million stolen records. —NS
–Updated 8:00 a.m. EST
Angry Birds Space Blasts Off. Rovio is lauching its avian astronauts into space today with an unconventional array of partners in tow. National Geographic is selling a special edition book marking the launch, featuring several Angry Birds, some planets, and lots of space facts. Walmart is holding a treasure hunt. Samsung is offering Note owners who download the game a bonus extra level. And let’s not forget NASA, which helped Rovio announce the game in space ably assisted by astronaut Don Petit. —NS
Flipboard Launches iPhone App In China. Reader app Flipboard has launched an iPhone and iPod app for China, incorporating Sina Weibo and Renren into its streaming channels. Flipboard’s expansion from iPads to smartphones is significant, considering a recent study showed China’s growing smartphone market recently overtook the U.S. market in number of activations, and is expected to get bigger. —NS
Guardian Launches Google TV App. The U.K.’s top news brands are experimenting with new ways to extend their reach. Today, new media mavens at the Guardian introduced U.S. readers to their video app for Google TV, which they’ve just launched in beta. Earlier this week, in line with its futuristic forward TV philosophy, the BBC launched a platform for the Xbox.
–Updated 5:45 a.m. EST
[Image: Flickr user mseckington]
