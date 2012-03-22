A Challenge To Apple To “Think Different” About Spending Its $100 Billion Cash Stash

It’s hard to imagine how big a billion is. Now try with $97.6 billion (call it an even $100 billion), the wad of cash Apple has

squirreled away. One hundred billion one-dollar bills weigh about 200 million pounds (or 100,000

tons, give or take) and if you laid them end-to-end they’d circle the earth 40

times at its widest point, the equator. Layer one bill on top of the other

and you could build a tower 6.8 miles (36,000 feet) into the air, high enough

to obstruct air traffic. Convert Apple’s cash stash into a giant stack of

pennies and you could reach the moon. Twice. The

company that sprouted modestly from Steve Jobs’ garage on April Fool’s Day 36

years ago has enough cash on hand to pay off the

total public debt of eight European Union countries. It could buy Facebook

outright, or spring for 33 billion Starbucks tall cappuccinos or 100

billion packs of Skittles.

That’s just cash. Apple’s market capitalization is,

as I write this, $566 billion, bigger than the entire U.S. retail sector, and

some predict Apple could become the first trillion-dollar company. It’s already

worth more than Ford, GM, Boeing, and General Electric combined, twice

the size of Microsoft, and equal to two Walmarts, five Amazons, or 10

eBays. Its half-a-trillion-dollar market cap would

place it 25th in the world in gross domestic product

between Thailand + South Africa (not an exact comparison, but you get my drift).

Meanwhile, Apple gets richer, reporting revenue of $46.33 billion and net profit of $13.06

billion in its last quarter.

Do you want to sell entertainment devices for

the rest of your collective lives? Or would you like to do something that takes

real courage and make the world a better place?

So I was disappointed that Apple’s

big announcement earlier this week turned out to involve dividends to

stockholders. The company had issued a press release on a Sunday, which gave

the impression that CEO Tim Cook planned an earth-shattering announcement.

Instead we hear news only a stockholder could love. What happened to the

company that once lionized “the

crazy ones,” “the misfits,” “the

rebels,” “the troublemakers,” “the round pegs in the square

holes,” “the ones who see things differently,” and “push the

human race forward”?

Now that Apple is the richest company in the world,

it has an historic opportunity to redefine the role a corporation can play, and

if Apple leads others will follow. When Steve Jobs recruited Pepsi president

John Scully to jump to Apple, he asked, “Do you want to sell sugared water

for the rest of your life? Or do you want to come with me and change the

world?” Now that Jobs is gone, I’m throwing down a similar challenge to

Tim Cook and Apple’s board: “Do you want to sell entertainment devices for

the rest of your collective lives? Or would like to do something that takes

real courage and make the world a better place?”

Here’s how I propose Apple spend some

of its billions and invest in the collective good:

Education

About the iPad Apple boasts

“the device that changed everything is now changing the

classroom.” If Apple is serious about changing education it should

invest in the classroom of the future. The company could work with top

educators to create a learning environment that would not only improve the

efficiency of education, but would tap the imaginations of our nation’s school

children. In other words, do to education what the Apple Store has done to

retail.