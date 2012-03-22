4 Reasons Companies Are Timid About Investing In “Big” Innovations

Firms over-invest in incremental innovation and under-invest in innovations that would create “must haves” that would define new subcategories, which, with rare exceptions, are the only innovations that create real growth. I won’t review this evidence here (If you’re interested, see Brand Relevance) but will instead explore the question: Why do we see this suboptimal, timid investment pattern? There are four interrelated reasons:

1. Firms and key decision makers are simply risk-adverse. Prospect theory, developed by Tversky and Kahneman and reported in a classic 1979 article (for which the Nobel Prize was awarded) demonstrated that individuals do not make decisions rationally by selecting options with the highest expected value because they are risk-averse and ‘losses loom larger than gains.’ When given a choice between getting $1,000 with certainty, or having a 50% chance of getting $2,500, most people will choose the certain $1,000, even though the expected value (the average value over repeated trials) of the uncertain option is $1,250. Firms have the same tendency.

Instead of trying for home runs, firms are content to invest in low-variance singles represented by incremental innovations in existing offerings within established categories. “Better, cheaper, or faster” is the mantra for improving brand performance. Firms and their executives, like the subjects in the Tverskey and Kahneman experiments, have an aversion to losses, and a tendency to undervalue gains. An innovation that will provide a predictable increase in the sales and profitability of an existing business will be more attractive than an alternative that will offer a chance at a large profit platform, but with a significant probability of the loss of money and resources that could have been spent elsewhere. What’s more, an innovation that disappoints in development—or worse, in the marketplace—can be a career path setback.

2. It’s difficult to make assumptions about the unfamiliar. Estimation of the prospects for substantial or transformational innovation will depend on some uncertain market factors. And, the estimate usually needs to be based on insight, not data. In particular, customer feedback for something extremely new—a departure from the familiar—is known to be difficult to obtain, and even erroneous. Innovators from Henry Ford (“They would ask for a faster horse”) to Steve Jobs (“We do not do market research”) have made the point that consumers are not helpful when the context is unfamiliar. In addition, success will often depend on technological and other advancements, the route to which may not be apparent.

These uncertainties—coupled with the fact that a major innovation will have a long tail, and the fact that being attached to an optimistic forecast that fails to materialize is a risky career move—can cause a firm to underestimate the innovation upside and its probability of occurring.

3. It’s difficult to get a budget for new ideas. The large, established business units within a firm usually control or have a heavy influence over budgets and strategies. Their business executives will already have a list of incremental innovations that they believe will further their business. They’re unlikely to tee up major innovations that don’t fall into their space. At Microsoft, for example, the Office and Windows operations have tended to suffocate innovations over the past few decades.