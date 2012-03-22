Why “Big Picture Only” Bosses Are The Worst

This is the fifth in a series excerpted from a new chapter in the paperback version of Good Boss, Bad Boss, a New York Times best-seller by Robert Sutton. Read the other installments here.

There is a difference between management and leadership, but focusing on it is dangerous.

I sometimes mentioned this theme when I gave talks or did workshops based on this book. I wrote posts on it for Harvard Business Review and my blog, Work Matters. But I didn’t realize how important the topic was–or how worked up people got about it–until I did a Good Boss, Bad Boss workshop for a dozen or so CEOs of big high-tech companies. I said to them, yes, leadership is about things like taking a long-term perspective, vision, setting a strategy; and, yes, management is about operations, details, implementation, and the little things required to keep a team or an organization moving forward. Or, as guru Warren Bennis famously put it, “Managers are people who do things right and leaders are people who do the right thing.”

I argued this distinction was accurate but dangerous because it distorts how too many bosses–at all levels–view and do their work. It encourages bosses to see generating big and vague ideas as the important part of their jobs–and to treat implementation, or pesky details of any kind, as mere “management work” best done by “the little people.” Even if left it unsaid, this distinction reflects how too many bosses think and act. They use it to avoid learning about people they lead, technologies their companies use, customers they serve, and numerous other crucial little things. Among the CEOs, Brad Smith of Intuit (maker of popular software such as QuickBooks and TurboTax) reacted most strongly to these arguments. He explained they struck a nerve because of his experience with developing new managers: The best are obsessed with learning details about every aspect of the business; the worst–the least promising and most arrogant–treat such nuances as being somehow beneath them.

The same difference can be seen among leaders at the top of the pecking order. One senior executive who spent a decade on the top team of a big cellphone company confided that his self-important CEO made a string of bad decisions about which prototypes to develop and sell. This CEO was out of touch with consumers because he had little interest in technical details and refused to visit stores where phones were sold. After all, as he explained to his team and board, his job was “strategy” not “management.” In contrast, I think of the late Steve Jobs, who often visited the Apple Store near his house in Palo Alto (the first in this now large and extremely profitable chain). Jobs constantly fussed over details such as the quality of the shopping bags, where employees stood in the store, and the color of the walls and tables, and what they conveyed about the brand.

Unfortunately, the story of the cellphone CEO is all too typical. “Big picture only” bosses often make decisions without understanding constraints that affect the cost and time required to implement them. They are especially prone to suffer from the smart-talk trap because actually doing things and making sure things get done are chores for little people, not top dogs, A-players, or high potentials like them.