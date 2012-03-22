Highlight CEO Paul Davison Launches Elastic Network Of A Different Color

Quick quiz. Who’s this: “How cool would it be if, anytime you’re near somebody, you could just look through their camera roll?”

It’s not Bill Nguyen, the serial entrepreneur behind location-based photo-sharing app Color, who raised $41 million before his startup spiraled into obscurity (and the inevitable pivot). But it sounds like him.

Actually, it’s Paul Davison, CEO of this year’s SXSW-darling Highlight, the service that lets you connect with nearby users without the hassle of talking to them in person. The app runs in the background on your iPhone, and notifies you when “interesting” people are in your vicinity (based on similar interests, shared friends, and so forth). It’s yet another addition to the string of location-based “elastic” networks–meaning social networks that constantly update based on your proximity to others–to hit the market, from Banjo to Glancee to Sonar. If Color was such a flop, why are so many startups following in its footsteps?

Certainly, Bill Nguyen’s psyche played a big role in Color’s stumbles, but according to Davison, Color was a fundamentally flawed product. “I thought the concept was super interesting, but I think it’s all in the details,” he says. “My sense is the big detail that mattered to Color was that it had a big cold-start problem.” Because Color didn’t take advantage of Facebook’s social graph, when users opened up the service, there was little to do unless you were sharing photos already and happened to stumble upon someone at the right time.

“That’s just a deal killer,” Davison says. “Most people will install it; they’ll try it once; and no one will be on it. They might try it a second time; no one will be on it again; and they’ll say, ‘This sucks,’ and never use it again.”

Indeed, that’s exactly what happened to Color users, most of whom landed into a virtual ghost town. To avoid suffering a similar fate, Davison took advantage of Facebook’s network, and seeded Highlight out before its big launch at SXSW, helping to generate buzz and build a strong and immediate community for its official release.