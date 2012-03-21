How To Price A Product

Almost nothing is more difficult, even for experienced entrepreneurs, than determining the ideal price of your product. Why can Apple charge twice as much for its tablet computers, although it has many competitors? Put the other way, why can’t other tablet computer manufacturers sell products for as much as the iPad? Just how much can you add to the price for a “brand name”?

Somehow, as an entrepreneur, you have to determine a price somewhere between what your market is willing to pay, and what is necessary for you to produce and sell your product. Yes, there are certain time-honored rules of thumb, but they mostly apply to older industries. For example, in retail there is “keystoning'” or doubling the price of a product you buy from a manufacturer and sell in a store. In consulting, it is charging your clients an hourly rate three times what you pay your junior consultants. For products that go through a distribution channel, it is four times the manufacturing cost. And in a construction project, it is time and materials plus an agreed-on profit percentage.

These traditional pricing models were used to account for direct and indirect overhead in making a product and getting it to market. The simplest, “cost plus” pricing, calculated the cost to produce the product and added a percentage for profit to arrive at the selling price. Unfortunately, this method left out the buyer, who might not be willing to pay the price, or might be willing to pay twice as much for a great product in short supply.

These traditional and imperfect models are slowly goIng out the window as more and more products and services are sold online. Where, for example, is the overhead in an Amazon store where there’s no lease and there are no employees? Online commerce has removed much of the friction (difficulty) of getting products to market. Buyers know this.

And the products themselves have become bits instead of atoms. What do those cost to produce? What is the time of a programmer “worth”? Is the programmer the analog of the “cost of goods sold”?

if you are not baffled by now, try to think what the services of a trader at a big bank are worth, a guy who has the responsibility for moving billions of dollars in “paper” from counterparty to counterparty. But, as we all know, he “makes” nothing real.