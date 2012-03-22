Cory Kidd’s Saving The World From Obesity With An Army Of Cute Robots

People have tried everything from acupuncture to hypnosis to compulsive teeth-brushing in order to shed a few pounds. Now, thanks to Cory Kidd, there’s a new weight-loss tool at dieters’ disposal: robots.

Over the past 14 years, Cory Kidd has worked at the intersection of human health and robot design, first as a student at Georgia Tech and MIT, where he received a PhD in human-computer interaction, then as CEO of Intuitive Automata. His interests in psychology, health care, and robotics have all come together with his latest project, Autom, a robotic personal weight-loss coach that keeps track of how much you eat, your exercise habits, and your personal fitness goals.

Not much bigger than a toaster, and with a tablet-like interface for recording your progress, Autom talks to you in soothing Siri-like tones, offering words of motivation and advice. The core algorithm driving Autom’s conversations allows it to adapt to each individual’s needs and habits, and adjust its daily pep talks accordingly. Autom also possesses expressive, blue eyes that even offer up the occasional wink. (The mere fact that the robot is able to wink without coming off as creepy is somewhat of a design miracle in itself.)

But while Autom is undeniably cute, is it worth the $199 price tag when there are countless free or affordable weight-loss apps and websites? Kidd says yes, and he’s betting that consumers will agree.

“Studies have shown that when people have the same interaction with a robot and a screen-based character, they remain engaged longer with the robot and find the information presented more informative and credible,” Kidd said.

For Kidd, the lessons he learned in academia have gone on to inform nearly every stage of Autom’s development, from the design of its artificial intelligence to its charming outer shell.

“Over the last decade, I have spent a lot of time conducting human-robot interaction studies and developing an understanding of how people respond to different features of robots. We combined that with the industrial design expertise of one of the other founding team members (Chief Design Officer) Erica Young, by studying product trends in home appliances and health care technology.” As a result, Autom looks enough like an appliance to not look out of place in a kitchen (the obvious home base for a weight-loss robot) while possessing a handful of human-like traits to help it maintain a personal touch. It’s certainly come a long way since the early prototype, a gnarled mess of wires and eyes.

