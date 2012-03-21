Walmart To Host Angry Birds Clue Hunt, Aziz Ansari Launches Online Comedy Show, Google Puts $5 In Your Google Wallet

Zynga Buys OMGPOP . OMGPOP, the young firm behind runaway gaming success Draw Something, has just been bought for what’s said to be in the region of $200 million. The game has been downloaded some 30 million times and is in active use by people in 84 countries. –KE

–Updated 3:30 p.m. EDT

China Outpaces Smartphone Adoption. For the first time China’s activation rate for iOS and Android devices has surpassed the U.S.’s. The switch exhibited itself in Flurry Analytics’ February figures, and will likely be extended this month. Simultaneously China also became the fastest-growing nation in app usage. China, with such a vast population undergoing a dramatic technology change, is a key market for Apple and its peers. –KE

–Updated 2:40 p.m. EDT

Google Takes Spell-Check To New Evolutionary Levels. Google’s evidently pushing semantic tech at the moment, since as well as trying to include context-aware searches in its results, it’s also making spell checking in its online document-building apps semantic. That means the checker is context-aware, so typing “icland is an icland” will result in a correction to “Iceland is an island” because it’s worked out what you mean. The spell-check data is also going to evolve continuously as Google’s bots trawl the web. –KE

–Updated 1:40 p.m. EDT

Walmart To Host Angry Birds Clue Hunt. Angry Birds Space is all set to launch this Thursday. To make the kickoff extra special, Rovio and Wally World are hosting a treasure hunt of sorts–clues to unlock bonus game levels will be tucked into T-shirts, snacks, and plush toys sold at Walmart stores. Virtual visitors will also find clues on the Walmart Facebook page. —NS