9 Reasons To Choose A Corporate Job Over A Startup

Fast Company recently published a widely shared post, “8 Reasons To Choose A Startup Over A Corporate Job,” that almost exactly reflects conventional wisdom in Silicon Valley.

While I truly appreciate the perspective of choosing a startup over a corporate job, I thought I would provide an alternate perspective, largely from my own personal experience. Now, truth be told, my data point is pretty limited on large companies–EMC is my primary point of reference as my current employer. Depending on the culture of the organization and role you have, your experience could be wildly different. But if I were to use EMC as a proxy for a “large company” or a “corporate job,” I thought it would be worthwhile to highlight the key benefits that a company like EMC can provide to your learning experience that a startup would find hard to match.

Ultimately, as is said by many people far smarter than me, go where your passion lies and the rest will follow. The reality is each company is different and eventually you work for a company, not a category like startups or corporate jobs. And by no means is a startup a shabby place to be in today’s day and age. The euphoria has a high degree of contagion and if it weren’t for such a vibrant startup community, we wouldn’t have such an amazing set of large companies in the United States. And, at least in tech, most large companies were startups not so long ago.

But these 9 reasons provide you the counter-argument on why you might want to also seriously consider corporate jobs over startups, should you be given the choice. Assuming that learning is one of the key objectives in a job, a corporate job will teach you:

1. …how to create sustained profitable growth: It is very hard to grow a company from $0 to $10 million. But sustaining double-digit growth rates year after year in a profitable way at the scale of billions of dollars makes for very seductive learning experiences. While there are some amazing startups that are growing to be huge successes such as Facebook, Riverbed, Linkedin, Splunk, etc., there are many startups that fail despite solid revenue growth, largely because some core business fundamentals aren’t followed. Well-run large companies inherently teach you how to build a lasting business. This is a day in class you don’t want to miss if you aspire to be a leader someday.

2. …how to not just disrupt competition, but also disrupt yourself: Technology is an industry where anyone who remains complacent has their days numbered. Successful large companies know that if they are to remain relevant, not only do they need to leapfrog and disrupt competition by doing things better, faster, cheaper, and differently, but they often MUST disrupt themselves and their existing revenue streams in order to ensure continued success. Apple, an overused example in recent days, is a master at self-disruption when it makes sense to customers. They did this with incorporating music into the iPhone, thereby disrupting its iPod business, and introducing the iPad, which could disrupt its Mac business. If you happen to join such a company, the complexities in the decision tree will prove to be an enormous learning ground. However, as a word of advice, try to play the role of a change agent, since people who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo will always as a rule do better than those who are averse to change.