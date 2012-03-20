Eventbrite Launches iPad Credit-Card Reader At The Door: A Lost Opportunity For Square?

Jack Dorsey’s mobile-payment startup Square, one of Fast Company‘s 50 Most Innovative Companies, is now processing $4 billion in annualized payments. So it’s no wonder why competition to its Square device, which turns any iPad or iPhone into a credit-card reader, is fast heating up. Alternatives are popping up all over the market, including Intuit’s GoPayment and PayPal Here, which launched last week.

Today, Eventbrite, the online ticketing startup, got terrestrial too. It’s launched the At The Door Card Reader, a credit-card swiping accessory for the iPad that enables merchants to sell tickets, merchandise, drinks, and more on-site. Until now, Eventbrite has focused on pre-sale online transactions. But since a significant number of event attendees are still purchasing tickets at the door, the company figured out a way to tap into that market–without help from Square or another solution.

Last month, Eventbrite issued its 50 millionth ticket, a tally that not only mirrors its rocketing growth–revenue doubled in 2011–but also perfectly matches the $50 million in VC funding the company raised last May. The company charges a $0.99 processing fee and takes a 2.5% cut of each ticket sold, rates that will eventually transfer over to sales from its card reader.

“In talking to our event organizers, we realized there was a huge unmet need at the door, on the day of events,” says Tamara Mendelsohn, VP of marketing. “In the case of many events, event organizers are seeing half or more than half of their attendees showing up at the door to buy tickets.” The strategy will open up new revenue streams from up-selling merchandise, food, and drinks to customers in-person when they purchase tickets.

So why didn’t Eventbrite take advantage of a solution like Square? “Square does not have an open API,” Mendelsohn says. “The real value of the solution is the ability to pass data back into the Eventbrite’s management console and reporting. So if you are using a device like Square, you wouldn’t be able to capture all that attendee information and marry it back into our dashboard.”