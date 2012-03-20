Make An iPhone, Android App Without Knowing A Line Of Code

With JamPot’s TheAppBuilder, you can build a genuine iPhone or Android app in mere minutes for free–according to the company’s own website. The young company, savvy to the ever-shifting smartphone market, says it will soon support Windows Phone 7 too, meaning it’ll address the market that RIM seems to be losing its grip on very fast according to new surveys on smartphone use.

The idea behind TheAppBuilder, JamPot’s VP of Sales Matthew David explained to Fast Company, is simple. By using its web interface, pretty much anyone, no matter their coding expertise, can create a smartphone app and have it running on their device within minutes. They’re not web apps, not a clever HTML5 app-like experience–they’re genuine native apps, optimized for each platform’s particular foibles. And within a couple of weeks, makers expect TheAppBuilder to support Windows Phone 7 with all the, as David phrased it, “fantastic” attributes of Metro.

You can’t just build any old app here, before you start having wild dreams of penning the next Infinity Blade immersive battle game. TheAppBuilder has a prescribed list of functions which you connect up using the web interface, supplying relevant account names and web addresses for things like Twitter timelines or RSS feeds and whatnot. TheAppBuilder then slots together the commands, and then emails you with a link that instantly enables you to download the app you’ve drafted–direct to your iOS or Android (and likely soon Windows Phone 7) device.

Netizens who’ve used systems like IfThisThenThat (a web-based service that lets you do exactly what it sounds like, with processes like “if I Tweet something, then automatically put it on Facebook for me”) will find it pleasantly familiar–and just as easy to use. You can even log back in to AppBuilder’s website and tweak the app’s functions for instantaneous updates and improvements to the way it works.

David explained a little of the mechanics of TheAppBuilder to demonstrate how this works: The app you download is effectively a “shell” app that contains a goodly chunk of code and a unique ID–when you run it, the ID is whisked off to cloud servers and the relevant running code that you designed is sent to your phone. It’s cached here, ready to be used again–and lest you think this is some dubious developer-accessing-all-your-data scam again, this is analogous to the way Spotify works (though you’d never necessarily know it).

David explained that it also allows for app owners to quickly update their app and have the new system running on user’s phones without having to go through the process of submitting an “official” app to the iTunes App Store or Android Play for inclusion. If TheAppBuilder adds the ability for push notifications as it plans to in June, the system could get even more powerful. David gave a compelling example of a restauranteur seeing an empty dining room then using the system to update their app and push-notify its installed customer base with a special offer right then and there.