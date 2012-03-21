The High Cost And Extreme Stickiness Of Free Stuff

When I first began shaving at the tender young age of 16, I chose a Gillette razor. It seemed far cooler than my father’s buzzing electric shaver. Besides, the razor was dirt cheap and, even better, the blades in the package were “free.” Twenty years later, I’m still shaving with a Gillette razor, although I estimate I’ve spent roughly $11,500 dollars on blades so far in my life. (The razors/razor blades marketing strategy is, of course, legendary. See also: printers, ink.)

Costs aside, whenever I find myself talking price-setting strategies with despairing executives, Gillette’s approach remains relevant. It is a fine representation of the idea of “extreme stickiness,” somewhat similar to Microsoft’s regular releases of its newest, must-have operating system.

Yet, as we’ve all learned over the years, the notion of “free” is attractive only until you see what the paid version has to offer. The emotional response in our brain then kicks in and, from that moment, the only possible software solution to our operating system requires the purchase of the expensive software.

The way in which our emotions overrule our rational thinking was perfectly illustrated in a short study psychologists carried out with a random group of students. They offered a choice of two Amazon gift vouchers. The first, valued at $15, would be immediately effective. The second, valued at $20, required the students to wait two weeks before cashing it in. Brain scans revealed that both options triggered activity in the lateral prefrontal cortex–the area of the brain that generates emotion.

However, the possibility of getting that $15 gift certificate now caused an unusual flurry of stimulation in the limbic area of most students’ brains. This is the region of the brain primarily responsible for our emotional life, as well as the place where memory is formed.

The psychologists found that the more emotional excitement created, the greater the possibility of the students opting for the more immediate alternative. Of course, rationally, they knew that the $20 offer was the better deal but, as is often the case, emotions ruled.