We Are All Augmented-Reality-Style Banksys Now

Itching to spray a wall with graffiti but not down with the whole civil disobedience thing? All together now: There’s an app for that.

Wallit is a new location-aware app which advertises itself with the tagline “walls for places.” Essentially it lets its users place a digital Post-it note, or an invisible piece of graffiti if you like, on a virtual “wall” connected to a real place on Earth. Despite its newness, it just added a social element to version 1.1 called “super walls” that links the tags for similar places around the world, so you can leave your mark at a local Starbucks and also see what other folks at the 15,000 other Starbucks venues around the world are saying. It’s free, silly, lovable and a taste of the reality-blurring that’s about to become part of our normal existence.

Wallit calls itself the “only geo-social app connecting people to places through one-of-a-kind multimedia messages on augmented reality walls,” and, breathless hyperbole aside, that actually sums it up. Unlike many augmented reality apps that let you see pre-embedded tags in the real world such as directions to the nearest metro station (handy when visiting a new city) or adverts for nearby stores, its purpose is almost the opposite because it lets you record a tag and digitally mark the real-world location where you left it with text, video clips, or audio recordings. Other users of the app can see the tags when they’re at that place themselves, maybe choosing to reply or just add to the stack of messages.

It’s pretty neat, and probably a niche fun app appealing to a few users. But with the new Super Walls feature, Wallit has actually tapped into something important–perhaps the same kind of shared experience that propels social sharing apps like Instagram. Because you can tag one place, but see the tags at similar global locations it’s effectively allowing you to broadcast to and observe a group of people around the world who may be feeling or thinking similar things to you, evoked by a place or event. For example, the video suggests using Wallit while you’re in the line for a new iPad: