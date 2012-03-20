Twitter Expands Ads, Apple Sells 3 Million iPads, Amazon Buys Bot Maker Kiva Systems, Nokia Launches Asha Smartphone In India

Twitter Expands Its Ad Systems Significantly . Twitter has just announced it’s expanding its promoted tweets and promoted accounts systems on mobile devices, and will now start serving up adverts to users from brands that they don’t already follow on Twitter. That sounds incremental, but what it means is that Twitter on iOS and Android is now an ad channel much like TV or the web is. The company’s also enabling more targeted ad options for its partners, including specific device types–possibly for demographics matching. –KE

Apple Says Hot iPads Not A Problem. Some users are complaining that use of their new iPads is resulting in overheating, perhaps beyond being comfortable to hold–and infrared data suggests the devices do run slightly hotter. Apple’s now officially responded saying it’s not a problem, and they operate “within thermal specifications.” With all the extra tech inside it would be a surprise if 2012’s iPad ran cooler–at least under normal use. Apple says people with complaints should contact AppleCare.

–Updated 2 p.m. EDT

50,000 I-slates Will Educate Kids In Rural India. The I-slate, a low-power, solar-driven educational device, has just come off some successful field tests in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Following a successful trial run in which 30 tablets were tested, a district has decided to obtain 50,000 devices created at Rice University and NTU in Singapore, which if ordered in bulk could cost around $45 each. —NS

–Updated 8:45 a.m. EST

Nokia Launches Asha 303 In India. Nokia has opened pre-orders for the first of its Asha line of smartphones, which, the company announced at Nokia World last year, it had designed for the Indian market. Asha 303, a QWERTY smartphone, costs Rs. 8899 (about $178) and runs Nokia’s Symbian Series 40. —NS