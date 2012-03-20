Why Companies Should File For Patents Now

Note: This is the second of a series of articles on the America Invents Act (AIA), the sweeping patent reform legislation signed into law in September 2011.

As I explained in the first post in this series, the AIA replaces the “first-to-invent” system with what is commonly called a “first-to-file” system. The first-to-file rules will apply to patent applications with an effective filing date of March 16, 2013 or later. In this post, I’ll describe why filing patent applications between now and March 2013, while the first-to-invent rules are still in place, can provide some significant benefits.

One reason to file before the changeover is that the outgoing first-to-invent system really does favor the first inventor. Under this system, an earlier inventor who files a patent application later than a competitor can win the patent by using documentation such as source code backups and lab notebooks to show when the invention was conceived. By contrast, under the first-to-file system, the protective power of internal documentation of company inventions will be substantially reduced.

But there’s also a second, less widely appreciated, benefit: By filing prior to the March 2013 transition, inventors can extend the advantages of the first-to-invent system for years into the future. This is due to a feature of the U.S. patent system that wasn’t altered by the AIA, but that will take on increased importance now that the first-to-invent system is being phased out: An inventor can file a chain of multiple, interconnected patent applications over a period of many years. (In formal terms, the filings in the chain are called “continuations” or “divisionals.”) If done properly, the “effective filing date” of the entire chain of applications is locked in as the date of the first application.

What does this have to do with patent reform? A lot. To see why, consider what happens when a chain of patent applications spans the critical March 2013 transition date. If the original application is filed before that date, then it, along with related future applications (if filed as continuations or divisionals), are grandfathered into the first-to-invent system. The bottom line: Inventors who file before the transition get to access the first-to-invent system not only for their original patent application, but also for certain patent applications filed after the transition.

Companies should proactively manage their intellectual property (IP) strategy between now and next March to make the most of this opportunity. This involves not only identifying and properly documenting patentable innovations, but also filing patent applications that will create a flexible set of options for handling IP in the months and years after the changeover to first-to-file. These filings can become a vital company asset, and can significantly boost the value of a company during M&A discussions.