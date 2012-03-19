Lessons In Razor’s-Edge Creativity From The Dollar Shave Club

One recipe includes humor, web marketing, a borrowed business model, and a heaping dose of creativity. DollarShaveClub.com launched last week , and in their first seven days they snagged over 17,000 paid subscribers. Their hilarious marketing video–produced for under $4,500–has been now seen by over 3 million people.

It’s easy to feel like the window of opportunity in business has shrunk to the size of a Tic Tac; many entrepreneurs long for the pre-Internet days when it seemed there were oodles of products just waiting to be invented. And it’s one thing if you are a Zuckerberg-like tech geek, but innovating in more mature industries can seem especially daunting.

Founder Michael Dubin (read Fast Company’s interview with him here) did a number of things to make this one of the most

successful launches in history. Dubin’s first insight was that he didn’t have

to manufacture and market the razors; he could sell the blades directly. He

“borrowed” a low-cost subscription model from Netflix and now offers his monthly

razor blade subscription service for as low as $1 per month.

Naturally, you’ll probably prefer their $9-per-month plan with better

blades. But by the time you reach that order page, he’s already got you. Never

run out, blades shipped right to you, save up to $300 per year. Brilliant!

Next, he used humor and the power of the web to market his product to

consumers at a fraction of the price that Gillette or Schick spend on TV and

in-store campaigns. And with his subscription model, he only has to market to a

customer once and then they are on auto-renew.

If Dubin only keeps his current pace (which will likely increase as word

spreads), he’ll have nearly a million subscribers at the end of his first

year. Assuming $5 per month as an average, this Santa Monica-based entrepreneur

will have a $60 million business in 12 months. In an old-school, mature,

commodity business. With no marketing budget. No salespeople, distributors,

retail stores, trade promotion, supermodels, or TV commercials.

Whether

you’re launching your own business, seeking that big promotion, or improving

your community, you can do the same thing. Focus on disruptive thinking. Let

your creativity shine, and bring your most potent and differentiated ideas to

the forefront. Communicate in a way that simply can’t be ignored.

Do something remarkable. Unleash the never-been-done-before. It’s time to

take your game to the razor’s edge.