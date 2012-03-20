Culture’s Big Business Moment

Company culture is having a moment. And

why not? The culture of an organization can be the key to its

sustained success (see: shiny, happy Zappos employees ringing up more

than $1 billion in sales)

or degradation at the hands of disgruntled employees (see Greg

Smith’s much-shared op-ed in The New York Times describing the erosion of Goldman Sach’s corporate to something “toxic and destructive”).

More than a business buzzword, culture

is a cornerstone, according to Shawn Parr. But that hasn’t

stopped it from being misunderstood and discounted as the woo-woo

component of a company that doesn’t have much of an impact on its

balance sheet. However, Parr argues, engaged employees in a

performance-oriented culture give businesses a better chance at

financial growth and innovation. Culture is a place where strategy is

born.

A heated debate took place among Fast

Company expert bloggers and our community of readers on whether

“culture eats strategy for lunch.” The original quote “wasn’t meant to take sides so much

as it was to highlight that the amount of time business executives

pay to each is way out of proportion based on the contribution of

each to an organization’s success,” wrote Brent Daily at Roundpegg.com.

Business leaders at SXSW last week

clamored to take a stab at articulating which is more important.

Their answers, while different, suggested that organizational culture

was a critical component in enabling the successful execution of

strategy.

Here’s Edward Saatchi, cofounder of NationalField, on how

their culture of accountability made it possible to carry out the

startup’s strategy to connect on-the-ground operatives during Obama’s

2008 campaign.