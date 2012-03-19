Saavn: A Spotify For Bollywood

In the thinly populated world of Bollywood-friendly music streaming services, Saavn’s slick, well-stocked app is quickly becoming a favorite.

Like Spotify, Saavn lets users create, play, and share playlists. Pandora-like, it also hosts radio stations. In app form and on the web, Saavn is prettier than competitors Gaana or Raaga and more legal than hindimirchi or musicindiaonline. Saavn says it has licensed rights to the “most comprehensive catalogue of Bollywood, Indian and regional South Asian music anywhere,” from 200 providers in 22 languages.

As Saavn’s newest numbers show, it has seen some promising growth this last year. Saavn now has 9.3 million users worldwide, and adds another 125,000 new users per month–five times as many as this time last year. (That’s a 25% jump in subscriptions overall.) Two million members connect via Facebook, where Saavn content is published every five seconds. Facebook users have made 1 billion Facebook impressions overall. Two million mobile users have downloaded the Saavn app, and every 10 seconds someone somewhere downloads another, all contributing to 1 million daily streams. Considering it is finding new ways to give people free access to the already explosively popular Bollywood music industry (a sampling of which can be heard here), those numbers are likely to get bigger.

Saavn started out as a web streaming service, launching in late 2010. Their first app product was a radio app for Android. “We wanted to start with radio on Android first, to see what kind of appetite was out there,” cofounder and CEO Vinod Bhat tells Fast Company. “What we saw completely blew us away.” Saavn followed that up with an Android streaming app in July 2011 and an iOS streaming app in August. In December, they launched their Facebook application anchored in Open Graph.

Saavn has two clear strengths. First there’s that massive that trove of legally acquired high-quality streaming content, which Saavn says represents 99% of Bollywood music anywhere. Second, there’s Saavn’s custom-designed intelligent search algorithm.