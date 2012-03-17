Founder Flounder – Part 2 – Would you rather be King or Rich?

Venture Capitalist (to Founder of company): Would you rather be King or rich?

Founder: Both

VC: Thanks, but no thanks



Being a successful Founder doesn’t necessarily a successful CEO make.

If after going through multiple vetted, seasoned, executives who come and go, the only thng all of them had in common beside their not working out is the founder. It is very difficult for many founders to realize this because they are usually incredibly smart and things are incredibly clear at the moment in their heads. But smart and clear at the moment in their heads although great qualities also do not a CEO make. Jeff Immelt, CEO of GE, offered a great piece of advice when he said to do your job as if you’ll be doing it all your life. Stay focused, become excellent at what you’re doing now, instead of continuing to jump to something that seems better for the moment.

Unfortunately some “jumpy” Founders enjoy being “king of their world” too much and they’re not going to let go of control anytime soon. Steve Jobs was widely applauded for being a very successful CEO. In truth he was a successful visionary and evangelist and used a Svengali like Reality Distortion Field (and superbly designed and nearly bullet proof products) to help fuel Apple’s success. The worries that Apple would falter without him were much exaggerated and the current CEO, Tim Cook, has been a major force at Apple for some time. He just had the poise, restraint and maturity to not get into too many pissing matches with Jobs.

Here are 10 signs that a Founder is not going to bring in a CEO to run the company while the Founder goes out to be its chief evangelist and strategic deal generator: