Marketing To Women: How To Get It Right

According to a recent report by She-conomy, women account for 85% of all consumer purchases, including everything from autos to health care, and spend about $5 trillion annually, over half of the U.S. GDP. Women also dominate social sharing and online content creation; according to a report by bazaarvoice, women produced 60% of user-generated content in Q2 of 2011 and, interestingly, are generally more positive than men.

So you’d have thought marketers would appreciate the importance of the female demographic. And yet, according to the same report by She-conomy, 91% of women said that advertisers don’t understand them. So where is it going wrong and, more importantly, which companies are getting it right, and how?

1. Think outside your existing market.

While coffee outlets such as Starbucks saw a decrease in profits during the recent recession, McDonald’s added some gloss to its inexpensive image by opening McCafe outlets, offering up-market coffee to appeal to a wider demographic. Their advertising particularly focused on fashionable, urban women, as well as hip, trend-setting customers, who had previously shunned their traditional outlets. By adding salads and healthy options, and sponsoring events such as New York Fashion Week, McDonald’s was able to entice a whole new demographic, which played a part in actually increasing worldwide sales by 7% during the economic downturn.

2. Don’t stereotype.

Companies who think that marketing to women involves designing with pastel colors and pink bows are going to alienate the majority of their markets. Women respond to advertising that uses positive female role models and that portrays them in a strong and powerful way.