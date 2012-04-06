Poverty Is Changing, So Should Corporate Social Responsibility

We have some positive and

revelatory news on poverty which can aid your company with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. And it’s not just about giving and grantmaking–it’s also about training a future workforce and having a positive impact on your bottom line.

The success in the war against poverty is very much due to

the long-term success of China and the Chinese economy, social programs in Latin America, and African economic growth.

There has been extreme growth

in the numbers of “middle class poor.” Those who no longer earn $2 per day, but about $12-$50 per day, can spend more for better nutrition, health care, and education.

In the realm of CSR, it’s important to think about this rising class of poor who will want different types of support and philanthropy. Education will need to be more advanced and use technology which is equally as cutting-edge as that found in the U.S.

In the past, literacy was a goal. Now, a goal is to become equal players in the workforce. Impoverished people know that if they are educated according to the needs in the marketplace, they can get hired. They don’t have to move out of their own country. They can do data entry, customer service, and answer technical questions.

This can provide a tremendous opportunity for your company. The need is for education to move beyond reading and core competencies in specific knowledge, to actual skills. Skills that are much more than traditional warehouse and factory jobs require. That means your giving can not only help poor people attain needed skills, but also possibly become future employees for your company. If you help the bottom line of the community, you can help the bottom line of your company.