Stop Texting While Walking, Before It’s Too Late

“The dinner is off,” my wife said, sadly. She was referring to a post-wedding celebration we were scheduled to attend last week. I heard her put the phone down and she came in from the kitchen. “It’s horrible.”

“What happened?” I asked.

“Jonny got hit by a car as he was crossing the road,” she said. “He was talking on the phone with his mother, when the line went dead.”

Jonny was dead on the spot. He was just 16. His sister has just gotten married a few days before.

With our busy schedules, we just don’t seem to have time to stop and focus on one thing at a time. In fact, in school and at work, people who can multitask are rewarded for their ability to do more than the rest of us. And texting and talking while on the go is just another manifestation of such skills. Even those naysayers who point out the dangers of such distracted behaviors usually refer only to the stress-related consequences of multitasking. But the real health risk of distractions while walking or driving is serious injury…or death.

The risk of distractions while driving are well-documented. Consider the following: