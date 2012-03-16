TEDTalks Now On Netflix, Security Companies Ignore Pakistan Censor Bid, Groupon UK Told To Straighten Up

TEDTalks Now On Netflix. Netflix and TED are partnering up to stream a selection of TEDTalks Shows in 14 categories. Shows consist of mini episodes that can each be played separately. —NS
Security Companies Ignore Pakistan Censor Bid. McAfee, Cisco, Websense, Verizon, and a handful of security companies have said they will not answer Pakistan’s call to help filter the web in the country. Last week, Pakistan advertised for bidders to help censor up to 50 million websites. In response, an advocacy group called Bolo Bhi has been writing to security companies advising them not to do so. Five of their eight contacts have agreed to not help Pakistan. —NS
Groupon UK Told To Straighten Up. Guilty Groupon has agreed to stop misleading customers in the U.K. and alter its practices according to new recommendations from U.K.’s Office of Fair Trading. Groupon took over MyCityDeals, an existing U.K. company, which has been selling coupons under Groupon’s name. The company has three months to put the OFT’s recommendations into effect. —NS
Where Was Your Startup Started? A conversation with Zynga’s Mark Pincus sparked off early ideas for Flatiron Partners, which eventually grew into Union Square Ventures, founder Fred Wilson tells us on his blog. His own musings about his startup story was inspired by Y Combinator’s telling of their origin story to mark their 7th birthday.
iPads Go On Sale Today. Walmart started selling iPads last night at midnight, 8 hours ahead of iPad stores across the U.S. Meanwhile, Apple fans lined up outside Apple stores and retailers around the world to get the device, including Steve Wozniak, who’s been in line (and first) at a Los Angeles store since Thursday afternoon. —NS
US And EU Investigate Google Over Safari Cookies. Google is in more hot water over privacy concerns, the Wall Street Journal has heard, this time to do with bypassing privacy settings on Safari’s browser to plant cookies. The new investigation is headed by the U.S. Federal Trade Comission and France’s CNIL in Europe (a group that is already investigating Google’s new privacy settings on its own products).
Kevin Rose To Join Google. Digg founder Kevin Rose, also founder of incubator Milk, has been hired by Google, sources have told AllThingsD. This follows after Rose announced yesterday that Milk’s first product, a ratings app called Oink, was going to be shut down. —NS
YouTube Stocks Up On Indian TV. YouTube now hosts 19,000 episodes from 300 different shows from partners like Star India, Colors, Imagine TV, and Sony Entertainment. It’s yet another way Google is growing a tentacle in India. Also, YouTube’s plumped-up international TV offerings sets YouTube Channels apart from competitors on U.S. turf like Hulu. —NS
Dropbox Getting More Social With Cove? Dropbox’s new startup acquisition, Cove, hints that the addition to the team may extend Dropbox’s social sharing options. Dropbox posted an official welcome note on the Dropbox blog, describing the roles the Cove engineers would play. In it, Dropbox highlights social search (a legacy from the Cove team’s Facebook search history) and contact sorting and indexing as key skills Dropbox is keen to snap up. —NS
Pinterest Launches Profile Pages. Pinterest’s new profile pages are now live. Boards now have a banner image, with pin images listed below. The new profile pages now show visitors other sharers a pinner has re-pinned from so they can trace pins back to their source, and possibly making the site even more addictive than it already is. —NS
