What Never To Say To A CEO

“Can I talk to you for two minutes?”

Your team member comes to you. You are a busy CEO, and you also care. You want to listen, to help, to understand.

Yet CEOs have so many things coming at them, each day. When a team member asks for an unscheduled meeting, it can really throw us off. Especially if we don’t know what it’s about.

Thoughts that come to mind are: Is this person’s health okay? Are they, and their families well? Does a family member need them to move? Is there going to be a transition?

We care.

And we hear “two minutes,” and we are concerned.