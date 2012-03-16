Strive For Work-Life Integration, Not Balance

Late one night I pulled out of the parking garage at the small

airport near my home. There were no cars behind me as I handed my ticket over

to the lady in the booth, so I asked if she ever felt trapped in the tiny enclosure. “Never,” she answered. “I’m a writer,

and it’s only busy here when a flight comes in. The rest of the time I work on my book.” Her book? She volunteered that she is working on

a novel based on characters she has created from the parking lot customers she

meets. Sure enough, there was a

laptop propped up on the tiny counter next to her.

This stuck with me for a couple reasons. First, I hope one of her characters is

not a tired-looking, middle-aged guy in an old Ford Explorer. Second, her

situation reminded me of a self-assessment

tool we have co-developed at the Center for Creative Leadership to help

people cope with the challenge of work-life integration. (See my last

column to see why I believe the idea of work-life balance is a sham.).

Our goal is to help managers and leaders

stop trying to balance the mythical scales so that work and family demands and

rewards are exactly even. Rather,

we try to help them understand this: Accurately assessing the nature of their

own personalities, their sense of self-identity, and the degree of control they

have over their work and family lives is crucial to finding satisfaction. Balance

is not the goal. Integration is.

A snapshot of this concept could be applied to the lady in

the ticket booth, whom I later learned is named Kate.

Understanding Your Behavior

Research shows

that a critical aspect of integrating work/life facets is the degree to which

you manage family interrupting work or work interrupting family. (We use the word “family” broadly to

include family in a traditional sense and also friends). How does that play out in your

case? Do you tend to

blend personal and work tasks? If

so, you might be an integrator (There

are two types of integrators–Work Firsters allow work to

interrupt family. Family Firsters allow family to interrupt

work.).