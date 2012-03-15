Why The “Get-Rich-Quick” Approach To Social Media Doesn’t Work

Without a doubt, social media marketing has been one of the trendiest topics of conversation among small business owners over the past several years. While many business owners were hesitant to embrace the platform initially, they have begun to take the plunge, and in large numbers.

In fact, a 2011 report compiled by HubSpot notes that “more than half of small businesses agree that Facebook is beneficial to their business.” The same study reports that “the number of marketers who say Facebook is critical or important to their business has increased 83% in two years.”

The data is clear–business owners are embracing social media marketing in a big way. Unfortunately, they don’t always have realistic expectations. Many marketers have pitched social media as a “can’t miss” scheme that will dramatically increase the sales of any business that creates a Facebook page or a Twitter profile.

But the get-rich-quick approach to social media won’t work.

To see why, it’s important to understand why the average consumer uses social media to begin with.

Hint: It’s NOT because they’re looking for products or services to purchase.

Consumers use social media platforms to stay in touch with friends. They use these platforms to share their lives, interests, opinions, and pictures with friends and family.