Zynga Plans $400 Million Offering, Google To Revamp Search, Dutch Court Rejects Samsung’s iPhone Ban Plan

YouTube Obama Documentary Lets You View, Share, And Donate . Team Obama is taking on social media with grand finesse. An upcoming 17-minute documentary from the Obama campaign called “ The Road We’ve Traveled ” will premiere on YouTube tonight, directed by Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim and narrated by Tom Hanks. The hybrid platform will let viewers watch, volunteer, and donate, all via YouTube. Mitt Romney has a similar system for his web videos as well. —NS

–Updated 11:20 a.m. EST

Wave-Powered Bots Beat Long-Distance Swimming Record. Liquid Robotics’ fuel-less ocean gliders have tackled and beat the long-distance world record for unmanned ocean-faring devices. The wave-powered bots are swimming through the Pacific gathering ocean data. They’ve traveled 5,926 km, beating the previous Guinness World record of 4630 km. —NS

–Updated 9:30 a.m. EST

Anonymous Releases Anonymous OS. Anonymous has taken time off from their hacking exploits to build and release a new operating system. The Ubuntu-based system is creatively titled “Anonymous OS,” and its intended use is to check the security of websites “for security purposes.” As of 16 hours ago, Anonymous has seen 4,600 downloads of the OS. —NS

UPDATE: There seems to be disagreement within the motley crew that is Anonymous, about whether the OS is safe to use. Three Anon accounts have tweeted a warning about Trojans hidden in the OS, which the maker of the OS insists is not the case. This could be Anonymous not talking to itself, or could mean that the OS itself is fake.

–Updated 7:05 a.m. EST