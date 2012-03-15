Walking Around In Your VC’s Shoes

Much has been written recently about the venture capital “ecosystem”–whether there is enough capital flowing into the industry for it to thrive, or even stay afloat. As the 2011 numbers rolled in, many observers were aghast to see that VCs invested twice as much as they raised. Many tend to see this as a necessary correction following a long period of over-capitalization relative to the opportunity set–this is small consolation, though, to the entrepreneur fretting that there will be less capital from fewer sources when it’s time to raise the next round.

Many entrepreneurs have asked me how to avoid being shut out from a shrinking pool of capital. It’s a good question, and one that all entrepreneurs should be asking themselves as they look toward raising their next round.

The reality for most entrepreneurs is that raising capital is rarely easy, and it’s never without strings. As venture capitalists, we don’t like talking about those strings. It’s anathema to our whole approach to the VC-entrepreneur relationship. We are founder-friendly, we are patient capital, and we are long-term partners for company building. Yet we are also accountable to our own investors (queue the strings).

Our investors, who are Limited Partners in our funds, expect an internal rate of return (IRR) that is at least 500 basis points above the S&P 500–reasonable, given that venture capital is such a high-risk asset class. As most markets grow an average of 8-10 percent each year, investors in our asset class are looking for an IRR in the mid-to-high teens.

For a fund to return that kind of IRR to its limited partners, the IRR for general partners must be several points higher than that. Given that not all investments will return money and successes must compensate for failures, you need to ratchet that up to about a 25 or 30 percent IRR. An entrepreneur needs to have this figure on the radar–that’s what a segment of our very complex ecosystem will consider a “successful” investment.

It’s the cost of capital for the entrepreneur. And at the end of the day, it’s not just about a cash-on-cash return; it’s also about the time value of money. A 2x in 3 years is a 26% IRR, but a 2x in 10 years is only 7% IRR. As VCs, our investors measure our performance based on IRR–when they talk about top quartile or top decile funds, it’s net IRR to LPs that drives those rankings.