Fast Talk: When Is A Startup Like An Attack Submarine?

Roy Gilbert is the CEO of Grockit, a 3-year-old social learning company that aims to make test prep more fun, and in the process hopes to democratize what companies like Kaplan typically peddle to the relatively well-to-do. Grockit’s users are on track to soon answer their collective 15 millionth question, and each day the site gains more users than would fill the chair-desks of a pair of American high schools. Fast Company spoke with Gilbert to talk about education in India, his ambivalence over the term “gamification,” and his experience working on a nuclear attack submarine.

FAST COMPANY: What is Grockit?

ROY GILBERT: Our company is focused on social learning, the idea that people that study together or work together to learn new things tend to do better, and tend to enjoy doing it more. What we’re focused on right now is people studying for big events like standardized tests. When people study together, chat together, and answer each other’s questions, they tend to do twice as much work and get answers right 10 percent more often than we would expect. Social learning predates Grockit by decades, but only recently has technology and the Internet made it possible to do group study and social interaction with the same fidelity as offline interactions.

Your interest in education grew out of time you spent building Google’s presence in India.

I was at Google for seven years, and for about half the time, we lived in India. My family and I had the cool opportunity to move to Hyderabad to open and grow the office there. The office had about 20 people when I got there, and by the time I left, it was about 1,100 people across three different cities. If you walked into my office, it looked like a very sleek Silicon Valley office building. Meanwhile my wife Leigh Anne Gilbert, who is an incredible entrepreneur, took over a school in an impoverished area in Hyderabad about a half mile from my office. The school was literally a tent with 30 kids in it. She built an actual building, created a foundation to hire teachers, and it ended up being the second- or third-best-performing school in the state. We were in two different worlds: I was living in, essentially, California, and she was living in the poor areas of a developing country.

So she was the slumdog and you were the millionaire?