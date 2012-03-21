Exclusive: Hipstamatic, Instagram To Unveil Photo-Sharing Partnership

Last week, Instagram hit 27 million users, solidifying it not only as one of the most popular photo-sharing services on the market, but as one of the world’s fastest-growing social networks. What’s especially remarkable about Instagram’s rocketing growth–its user base has tripled in the last six months–is that the startup has managed to goose engagement all from within the silo of an essentially walled-off platform: The app is available only on the iPhone (an Android version is on the horizon), and while users can push Instagram photos out to other social networks, they haven’t yet been able to push photos into Instagram from other services–unlike on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and Flickr, which allow imports from basically anywhere.

That’s all about to change. Later today, Hipstamatic is set to unveil a partnership with Instagram that allows photos taken on the camera app, which enables users to snap professional-looking pictures with stylized films and vintage-era lenses, to be ported directly into Instagram’s network with just one click. It represents the first time Instagram has opened up this platform API to third parties, and marks a move toward letting photos freely flow into Instagram’s network from outside sources. “When we launched, it was all about Facebook and Flickr and Twitter, and now we’re seeing a huge shift in our user base toward Instagram,” says Hipstamatic cofounder and CEO Lucas Buick. “We’ve never been a social networking company, but we clearly benefit from social networks. So this will be the first app outside of Instagram that lets you into their network. That’s pretty cool for us.”

Now, when users snap a pic on Hipstamatic, they’ll have the option to push the photo to Instagram, just as one might push a Foursquare check-in to Twitter. Users can auto-tag the photo with the particular lens, film, and flash used, and add a comment–all from Hipstamatic.

On Instagram, the photo will appear with attribution: Taken with Hipstamatic. “Really it all comes down to this: People post Hipstamatic photos on Instagram all the time, and we just want to make that experience easier,” says Instagram CEO and cofounder Kevin Systrom. “It’s a step in the direction that we’re testing out. We’ve been very careful about making sure that Instagram photos are about what’s happening right now in your life, and we want to allow for more of those photos to end up on Instagram regardless of where they’re taken.”