How Dove Reinvented Its Brand For Men

Dove has positioned itself as a leader in the women’s personal care industry, and has substantial brand awareness as one of the world’s top soap brands.

But in the wake of the growing men’s personal-care category, could they sell Dove to men? Of course not…right? Everything about Dove’s brand perception–its name, logo, and color palette–was created with women in mind.

Pursuing “manly” men, on the other hand, would be disastrous…or so conventional brand wisdom tells us.

However, that didn’t stop Dove from doing exactly that. In 2010, it launched a new line of male personal-care products, Dove Men+Care.

To its credit, Dove understood that its existing brand would be a non-starter for men. So they revamped their brand for men–and so far, they’ve been successful. Below are three lessons you can learn from Dove’s success:

1) “Disruptive” innovation is the most powerful form of innovation. Dove shook up the market for male personal-care products. They also stepped outside of the paradigm they had constructed for themselves as a women’s brand. They generated headlines and caused consumers to do a double-take. How can you disrupt the market for your products and services?