Help Wanted

Digital Project Manager, Fast Company Marketing: Fast Company‘s growing Marketing team seeks an experienced Digital Project Manager to oversee strategic planning and day-to-day implementation of custom advertising opportunities with the Brand. The ideal candidates will be creative digital thinkers with experience with online ad operations and ad sales (mobile experience a plus) along with a familiarity with the breadth of technologies and processes used in online advertising. Candidates must be able to balance user experience, paid advertising, and editorial integrity with sales and client expectations.

Job Requirements Include: Bachelor’s degree; Three plus years experience in a similar role, with experience in digital advertising a must; Excellent project management skills, including a working knowledge of the work flows for interactive relationship marketing and complex web design execution; Strong analytical skills including a working understanding of Omniture metrics, ComScore, Nielsen, Dynamic Logic, and other primary research tools; Knowledge and know-how of HTML, Photoshop, and DART for Publishers are pluses; Ability to work independently, and with a team, be proactive, resourceful, and demonstrate a sense of urgency; Effective interpersonal, presentation, oral/written communication, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. EOE.

For immediate consideration please send a cover letter and resume to mmerwin [at] mansueto [dot] com.

