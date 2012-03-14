Bite-Sized Wisdom From Innovative Thinkers At Google, IBM, Airbnb, And More

Fast Company ‘s 30 Second MBA producer Lydia Dishman and camera crews hit up SXSW to get some inspiration from the innovative minds at companies like Google, IBM, Airbnb, Greylock Partners, NationalField, JESS3, and many more. Click through the highlights below for 30-second snippets of strategic tips from some of the most influential entrepreneurs in business today.

John Militello, head of creative innovation at Google, weighs in on when speed is more important than building a broad consensus. Ryan Boyles, worldwide social media strategist at IBM, tells Fast Company why face-to-face interaction is crucial to helping strengthen online communities.

Christopher Lukezic, director of international communications for Airbnb, says trust is the key ingredient required to transform an online community into an offline community. Leslie Bradshaw, one of the Most Influential Women in Technology and president and cofounder of data-visualizing agency JESS3, tells Fast Company how her company’s culture is the fiber that keeps her far-flung team working together successfully.

Seth Priebatsch, serial entrepreneur and chief ninja at Scvngr, tells Fast Company why depending on viral sharing for growth isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. DJ Patil, who epitomizes Fast Company‘s idea of Generation Flux, is chief data scientist at Greylock Partners. In the short term, he says, relying on rapid growth to advance your company and brand is fine–but if you’re ignoring innovation at the same time, it’s like “driving a car 60 miles an hour off a cliff.”

Edward Saatchi, founder of NationalField and Obama 2008 campaign staffer, says building a culture of accountability helped the campaign achieve its goals. Want more great ideas from top entrepreneurs? Check out the rest of the SXSW videos on 30SecondMBA.